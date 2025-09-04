VESSEL REVIEW | Pioneer of the Times – Hybrid harbour support and response boat to serve China's Qinhuangdao Port

Flexible propulsion arrangement

The vessel has a length of 43.35 metres (142.2 feet) and a beam of eight metres (26 feet). For emergency response, the vessel is equipped to operate as a command and control platform while also being capable of transporting search and rescue personnel and equipment.

The electric propulsion includes a lithium battery pack that will permit continuous operation for up to six hours. The propulsion is configured to enable the crew to easily switch diesel-electric and pure electric navigation modes depending on operational requirements.