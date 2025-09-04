VESSEL REVIEW | Pioneer of the Times – Hybrid harbour support and response boat to serve China's Qinhuangdao Port
China’s AFAI Southern Shipyard has completed construction of a new hybrid electric harbour support vessel with a secondary emergency response function.
Named Pioneer of the Times (时代先锋; Shidai Xianfeng), the vessel will be used mainly for transport of personnel and equipment in the waters of the Bohai Sea port of Qinhuangdao in Hebei province.
Flexible propulsion arrangement
The vessel has a length of 43.35 metres (142.2 feet) and a beam of eight metres (26 feet). For emergency response, the vessel is equipped to operate as a command and control platform while also being capable of transporting search and rescue personnel and equipment.
The electric propulsion includes a lithium battery pack that will permit continuous operation for up to six hours. The propulsion is configured to enable the crew to easily switch diesel-electric and pure electric navigation modes depending on operational requirements.
Safe and durable platform for harbour and offshore waters
The vessel was built to satisfy damage stability criteria applicable to passenger ships in offshore navigation areas with the ability to withstand Beaufort force seven conditions characterised by wind speeds of 28 to 33 knots.
The interior layout has meanwhile been configured to ensure a safe and comfortable onboard environment for the crew and other personnel.