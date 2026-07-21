VESSEL REVIEW | O'Chaud – Compact, agile electric workboat to serve France's La Rochelle Port

The Port of La Rochelle on France's Bay of Biscay coast recently placed a new fully electric service vessel into operation.

Capable of winter operations, O’Chaud was designed by local naval architecture firm Armor-X. Construction of her hull was undertaken at the Quimperlé facilities of Laïta Sailing.

As the workboat measures only 5.8 by 2.25 metres (19 by 7.38 feet), her compact size and rounded bow allow her to manoeuvre easily in the tight spaces typical of a busy marina and harbour. Her semi-enclosed wheelhouse protects the helm operator from the elements during winter while a self-draining deck enhances safety.

“The brief called for a compact, highly manoeuvrable port service craft able to operate safely in the confined waters of the marina and harbour, while carrying out the port's routine duties — mooring assistance, towing, and the transfer of personnel and equipment — without the noise or exhaust emissions of a conventional diesel workboat,” Yannick Bian, CEO of Armor-X, told Baird Maritime.

Her other daily duties include surveying/monitoring of the waterway, general port interventions, coming alongside port infrastructure, and day-to-day port manoeuvres.