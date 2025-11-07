VESSEL REVIEW | New floating drydock to support General Dynamics NASSCO's ship construction and repair activities

Logistics specialist Kuehne+Nagel, which has been entrusted with the transport scope, said that it is the largest floating drydock ever built in Turkey. Loading it onto the heavy lift vessel that would transport it to General Dynamics NASSCO's facilities in San Diego, California, therefore require precise calculations beforehand.

According to Aliye Erkan Biyik, National Project Logistics Manager at Kuehne+Nagel, the actual loading operation took several days and required the assistance of four tugs and a number of support boats for transporting crew and engineers between the drydock, the heavy lift vessel and the port.