VESSEL REVIEW | Marc'h Bihan – Small landing craft workboat for port maintenance in France’s Finistere department

Syndicat des Ports de Cornouaille (SPC), the collaboration responsible for developing, maintaining and managing the fishing and recreational ports in the Finistère department of northwestern France, has taken delivery of a new centre console aluminium workboat built by local shipyard Laïta Sailing.

Designed by local naval architecture firm Armor-X, Marc'h Bihan (“Little Horse”) will support infrastructure maintenance activities at the seven Finistère ports covered by the SPC, which all lie within the Brittany region.

Specifically, the vessel will be used to shuttle maintenance personnel and equipment between the various ports, thus freeing up larger vessels for heavier transport work and infrastructure projects within the department.