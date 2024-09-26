VESSEL REVIEW | Lihu Weilai – Hydrogen-powered test vessel to operate in China's inland waters
Haida Qingneng Shipbuilding (Dalian) of China recently completed construction of a new demonstration vessel fitted with hydrogen fuel cells. Lihu Weilai (蠡湖未来); "Lihu Future") was designed by Dalian Maritime University and will be operated by local company Wuxi Lihu Turbocharging Technology as a research testbed and as a personnel transport.
Durable propulsion system built to withstand daily use
The vessel has all-aluminium construction, an LOA of 20.5 metres (67.3 feet), a beam of 5.2 metres (17 feet), and space for up to 20 people. Two 110kW hydrogen fuel cells will deliver a speed of 15 knots and a range of 200 nautical miles.
The hydrogen propulsion system is designed for use in inland and coastal waters thanks to its ability to withstand pitching and rolling as well as its improved resistance to corrosion and humidity.
The hydrogen propulsion system also generates minimal noise and boasts explosion-proof features for greater safety. The onboard electronics suite meanwhile includes a Garmin radar.
Design and construction of Lihu Weihai was done in compliance with China Classification Society rules. The vessel will undergo further operational testing as part of a broader project that seeks to determine the viability of similar hydrogen propulsion systems for other types of vessels such as passenger ferries.