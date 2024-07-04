VESSEL REVIEW | Khaska-10 – Cargo-passenger hovercraft to serve Russia's remote northern areas

Rybinsk Shipyard, a company under Russian conglomerate the Kalashnikov Group, has completed construction of a cargo and passenger transport hovercraft ordered by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade. Named Khaska-10 (“Husky-10”), the hovercraft belongs to the Project 03660 series designed for year-round transportation in the Arctic seas' shallow waters as well as in the more remote regions of the Russian Far North.

The hovercraft was created as part of the implementation of the state program of the Ministry of Industry and Trade titled "Development of shipbuilding and equipment for the development of offshore fields for 2013-2030.” The vessel was designed by Krylov State Scientific Centre primarily for civilian use, though it has also exhibited potential for naval applications.