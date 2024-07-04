VESSEL REVIEW | Khaska-10 – Cargo-passenger hovercraft to serve Russia's remote northern areas
Rybinsk Shipyard, a company under Russian conglomerate the Kalashnikov Group, has completed construction of a cargo and passenger transport hovercraft ordered by the Russian Ministry of Industry and Trade. Named Khaska-10 (“Husky-10”), the hovercraft belongs to the Project 03660 series designed for year-round transportation in the Arctic seas' shallow waters as well as in the more remote regions of the Russian Far North.
The hovercraft was created as part of the implementation of the state program of the Ministry of Industry and Trade titled "Development of shipbuilding and equipment for the development of offshore fields for 2013-2030.” The vessel was designed by Krylov State Scientific Centre primarily for civilian use, though it has also exhibited potential for naval applications.
Versatile and durable platform for remote areas
The hovercraft has an LOA of 23.7 metres (77.8 feet), a beam of 13.6 metres (44.6 feet), a draught of 0.69 metre (2.26 feet) at full load, a displacement of 46.2 tonnes, and space for three crewmembers, 12 passengers, and up to 10 tonnes of cargo. Two 1,100kW (1,500hp) engines propel the hovercraft to a maximum speed of 40 knots and enable it to sail up to 643 kilometres (400 miles) in between refuelings. The vessel was also designed to be able to operate far from the nearest port for a maximum of three days.
The Kalashnikov Group claims Khaska-10 is also notable for being the largest civilian hovercraft with flexible skegs. Their use will increase the efficiency and controllability of the vessel while maintaining sufficiently high levels of seaworthiness and amphibious capability.
Serving a key role in supporting Russia’s hovercraft manufacturing industry
Khaska-10 recently began undergoing sea trials in the Rybinsk Reservoir, during which it achieved an average speed of 30 knots. The hovercraft is also scheduled to undergo mooring and commissioning tests as part of its pre-acceptance phase.
The vessel’s entry into operational service will be disclosed at a later date. Possible future operators of other hovercraft in the series include local companies Rosatom and Gazprom.
In line with this, the Kalashnikov Concern government and the Rybinsk Shipyard are working to resolve financial and technical issues related to the planned serial production of Project 03660 hovercraft. Rybinsk Shipyard added that the ongoing work on Khaska-10 will contribute to the development of a new skeg-type hovercraft with a maximum carrying capacity of 90 tonnes.