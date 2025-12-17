VESSEL REVIEW | Iroise – High-speed launch to support lighthouse maintenance in northwestern France
Armement des Phares et Balises (APB), a marine services provider based in the Brittany Region of northwestern France, recently took delivery of a new lighthouse tender built by local shipyard JFA Yachts.
Designed by French naval architect Pierre Delion, the aptly named Iroise will be operated out of Brest and will transport personnel, equipment, water and fuel oil as part of the maintenance of the APB-operated lighthouses that are installed in the Iroise Sea off France’s northwestern coast.
Proven pilot boat design adapted for lighthouse servicing duties
The boat uses a modification of a Delion-designed hull that had been incorporated on earlier pilot boats.
The hull has proven itself capable of allowing smooth passage in rough seas, and this attribute was considered in satisfying APB’s requirement for a vessel that can manoeuvre precisely and that possesses improved agility regardless of sea state. This then necessitated extensive work on the layout of the steering space and in positioning the centre of gravity.
The stability work ultimately ensured that the vessel can manoeuvre safely even in crosswinds despite the beam being deliberately kept within limits (to allow passage through the narrow waters leading to some of the lighthouses within APB’s area of responsibility).
The newbuild has a composite hull, an LOA of 18.71 metres (61.38 feet), a beam of 5.29 metres (17.4 feet), a draught of only 1.65 metres (5.41 feet), and space for two crewmembers and 10 additional personnel in the wheelhouse as well as up to 1.5 tons of assorted cargo on the foredeck.
Two Volvo Penta D16 diesel inboard engines each rated 850 hp (630 kW) will drive propellers via shaftlines to deliver a maximum speed of 26 knots and a range of 450 nautical miles.
The wheelhouse itself is fitted with reverse-angled windscreens to reduce both glare and reliance on wipers during periods of inclement weather. The side windows provide unobstructed views of the outside, which will allow for improved coordination among personnel especially when maintenance work is being carried out on lighthouses.
The wheelhouse electronics include a Furuno radar.
Fast and stable platform even in adverse weather
According to the Interregional Directorate of the Sea, North Atlantic-Western Channel, Iroise is capable of smooth sailing and provides excellent stability during low- to medium-speed operations. The compact size and low draught meanwhile enable fast and efficient transport of equipment between various lighthouses, thus allowing a greater number of these to be serviced over a given period and under a broad range of weather conditions.
JFA said the design work on the new boat also involved configuring the onboard layout to reduce noise and to ensure ample space for maintenance equipment on both the outer deck and the roof of the wheelhouse’s rear.
Other key features include handrails on the wheelhouse exterior to permit safe passage on deck and a dedicated davit to be used for the deployment and recovery of a small tender.
Iroise has since replaced Françoyse de Grâce, which was originally completed in 1996 and had been operated by APB since 2013.