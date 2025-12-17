VESSEL REVIEW | Iroise – High-speed launch to support lighthouse maintenance in northwestern France

The boat uses a modification of a Delion-designed hull that had been incorporated on earlier pilot boats.

The hull has proven itself capable of allowing smooth passage in rough seas, and this attribute was considered in satisfying APB’s requirement for a vessel that can manoeuvre precisely and that possesses improved agility regardless of sea state. This then necessitated extensive work on the layout of the steering space and in positioning the centre of gravity.

The stability work ultimately ensured that the vessel can manoeuvre safely even in crosswinds despite the beam being deliberately kept within limits (to allow passage through the narrow waters leading to some of the lighthouses within APB’s area of responsibility).