VESSEL REVIEW | Interstellar Return – Rocket recovery barge to support China's commercial spaceflight sector

A DP2 system will enable the vessel to safely recover both medium and large reusable rockets in offshore waters in conditions of up to sea state four, while navigation will be possible even under sea state five. The DP2 system will also help the vessel achieve and maintain the correct attitude so that rockets measuring 40 metres or longer can safely land on the deck without collapsing due to wave or current motion.

The vessel offers advantages such as being environment-friendly and having intelligent systems, according to Huang Xuewei, Chairman of Jiangsu Runyang Shipbuilding.

The intelligent systems significantly enhance safety by providing the option of having the vessel conduct rocket recovery operations even without embarked crews.

For added safety, the vessel is fitted with explosion-proof barriers on both ends of the deck, a gas monitoring system, and an automatic fixed fire suppression system. These will help lower the vessel’s risk of being destroyed in the event of an accident during the recovery phase.