VESSEL REVIEW | Hidramar Ultra 22000 – Panamax-capable floating dock delivered to Spain's Tenerife Shipyards

Spanish shipbuilder the Hidramar Group, through its Tenefire Shipyards subsidiary, has taken delivery of a new floating dock built by Huarun Dadong Dockyard in China.

Hidramar Ultra 22000 has a length of 240 metres (790 feet), a beam of 48 metres (160 feet), a pontoon height of 4.7 metres (15 feet), and a lifting capacity of 22,000 tonnes. The dock is classed by Lloyd’s Register and was built to facilitate repairs and refits of various medium vessels up to Panamax size, with custom reinforcements to support heavy loads and ensure stability in variable conditions.

Construction of the dock began in January 2025 and concluded in September the following year.