VESSEL REVIEW | Hidramar Ultra 22000 – Panamax-capable floating dock delivered to Spain's Tenerife Shipyards
Spanish shipbuilder the Hidramar Group, through its Tenefire Shipyards subsidiary, has taken delivery of a new floating dock built by Huarun Dadong Dockyard in China.
Hidramar Ultra 22000 has a length of 240 metres (790 feet), a beam of 48 metres (160 feet), a pontoon height of 4.7 metres (15 feet), and a lifting capacity of 22,000 tonnes. The dock is classed by Lloyd’s Register and was built to facilitate repairs and refits of various medium vessels up to Panamax size, with custom reinforcements to support heavy loads and ensure stability in variable conditions.
Construction of the dock began in January 2025 and concluded in September the following year.
Built with an emphasis on safety and faster turnarounds
The dock will enable repairs on propulsion and shaft line systems and on electrical power and automation systems. It will also permit mechanical, structural, and steel renewal works to be undertaken.
Tenerife Shipyards said the acquisition of this floating dock will significantly increase its capacity to handle larger and more complex vessels that require specific infrastructure due to their dimensions.
Specifically, the addition will allow the company to offer greater flexibility in drydocking schedules; reduced turnaround times for repairs and maintenance; and technology ensuring compliance with safety standards.
Ready to serve a range of markets in the mid-Atlantic region
The dock has been built with energy-efficient pumps and reduced water displacement systems to minimise environmental impact. The design is modular, allowing Tenerife Shipyards to adapt and expand depending on future demand and market trends.
The dock can lift 22,000-tonne vessels out of the water in as little as 120 minutes. Cranes with lifting capacities of 21 tonnes and 10 tonnes are also fitted.
Hidramar Ultra 22000 will be deployed at Tenerife Shipyards’ facilities in the Canary Islands. Hidramar said the dock will become available to serve vessels in the mid-Atlantic region beginning in June 2026.