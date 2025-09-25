VESSEL REVIEW | Compact landing craft workboat for construction, research and security use
Tacoma, Washington-based Silverback Marine has completed construction of a new high-speed landing craft.
The standard vessel can be adapted to a range of applications including marine construction, law enforcement, diving and underwater operations, marine research, towing of distressed vessels, oil spill cleanup, and transport of cargo and personnel.
Fitted out for transport and dive support
The vessel has a length of 24.5 feet (7.47 metres), a beam of 8.5 feet (2.6 metres), a draught of only 12 inches (0.3 metre), a displacement of 5,200 pounds (2,400 kg), space for up to four crewmembers, and two Mercury Seapro 200hp (150kW) outboard engines. A height-adjustable motor guard protects the outboards against impact damage when berthing and manoeuvring alongside other vessels.
The outboards are fed by a 100-gallon (380-litre) tank and can deliver a top speed of 39 knots, a cruising speed of 26 knots, and a range of 180 nautical miles. These also provide enhanced manoeuvrability, allowing the landing craft to execute tight turns when not laden with cargo.
Also fitted are a fold-out dive ladder integrated in the 70-inch (1,800mm) bow door, HDPE fendering, push knees, main deck tie-downs, side-mounted dive doors, a tow post, an OZ Lifting Products davit with a 1,000-pound (450kg) capacity, and aft hull cutouts to facilitate access to and from the water more easily.
The main deck is self-bailing for improved safety in addition to being able to carry up to 4,500 pounds (2,000 kg) of assorted payloads. The aft “European style” transom meanwhile features wrap-around sponsons that provide additional flotation as well as protection for the outboards.
Ample wheelhouse space even in a compact hull
Shock-mitigating jockey seats for the coxswain and the navigator were supplied by NorSap while Roca wipers are fitted on the windscreens. Windows placed around the wheelhouse and overhead provide the coxswain with improved situational awareness, allowing for safe navigation especially under clear daytime conditions, while external LED lights will permit nighttime operations.
The overhead windows also allow as much natural light into the wheelhouse.
Also inside the wheelhouse is a foldable bench that can seat two additional occupants, a bow door control, and space for equipment such as lifejackets. The wheelhouse itself is offset slightly to starboard to permit bow-to-stern passage for the occupants along the deck.
The wheelhouse electronics include a radar, a multi-function display and a VHF radio from Garmin while the space is kept comfortable regardless of the weather thanks to a diesel furnace and a water-cooled AC unit from Webasto.
Power for the onboard electronics is supplied by a 3.5kW diesel generator, though a shore power connection is available for use by the electronics when the vessel is berthed.
The vessel is also compact enough to be road-transportable by trailer.
The landing craft will be operated by a canal authority on the US East Coast, where its duties will include pushing of barges.