VESSEL REVIEW | Compact landing craft workboat for construction, research and security use

The vessel has a length of 24.5 feet (7.47 metres), a beam of 8.5 feet (2.6 metres), a draught of only 12 inches (0.3 metre), a displacement of 5,200 pounds (2,400 kg), space for up to four crewmembers, and two Mercury Seapro 200hp (150kW) outboard engines. A height-adjustable motor guard protects the outboards against impact damage when berthing and manoeuvring alongside other vessels.

The outboards are fed by a 100-gallon (380-litre) tank and can deliver a top speed of 39 knots, a cruising speed of 26 knots, and a range of 180 nautical miles. These also provide enhanced manoeuvrability, allowing the landing craft to execute tight turns when not laden with cargo.