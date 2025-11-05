VESSEL REVIEW | Brazma – Harbour workboat with secondary emergency response capability to serve Latvia's Riga Port

The Freeport of Riga in Latvia recently placed a new aluminium workboat into service.

The 9.5- by 2.96-metre (31- by 9.71-foot) Brazma (“Breeze”) was built by Swedish-Latvian partnership Anytec Productions with a reinforced bow section and strengthened sides for year-round operation in Northern Europe under various weather conditions (including mild winter conditions resulting in thin surface ice), corresponding to its category.

The boat can transport six personnel and assorted payloads totalling one ton at speeds of up to 40 knots. The hull meanwhile features Anytec’s nano-passivation coating for increased protection, thus ensuring a long operational life for the vessel.