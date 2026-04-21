VESSEL REVIEW | Braveheart – Cargo barge to support Allseas' heavy lifting operations in North Sea
Chinese shipbuilder CIMC Raffles has handed over a new non-self-propelled deck cargo barge to Swiss/Dutch offshore engineering company Allseas.
Braveheart was fabricated, outfitted, and commissioned in 18 months and was delivered to Allseas in the first quarter of this year.
Fully engineered by Allseas teams, the barge boasts a design developed from the company's years of experience transferring topsides and jackets to and from the heavy installation and decommissioning vessel Pioneering Spirit, as well as load-ins and loadouts at fabrication and disposal yards across Europe.
Custom design to ensure seamless integration with existing equipment
Braveheart has an LOA of 200 metres (660 feet), a beam of 57 metres (190 feet), a maximum draught of 14.5 metres (47.6 feet), a maximum displacement of 115,307 tonnes, and a deadweight of 88,879. Two 1,500kW and two 700kW IMO Tier III diesel generators are also fitted.
Purpose-built to fit precisely within Pioneering Spirit’s bow slot, Braveheart will enable transfer of offshore structures – from decommissioned platforms heading ashore to newbuild topsides and offshore wind substations destined for installation.
Advanced features to facilitate faster and safer load transfers
The new barge is a sister of the earlier barge Iron Lady but with upgrades including a deeper draught, a higher deck load capacity, and a fully electric ballast control system designed for faster, safer and more efficient operations in compliance with DNV class I load transfers. With high-capacity electric pumps and 1.5-metre (4.9-foot) ballast lines, the ballast system can move the equivalent of around 25 million litres (5.5 million gallons) of water per hour.
The flat deck is designed for SMPTs and direct on-deck load skidding without project-specific skid tracks. A shore power connection is also available to reduce reliance on the onboard generators for ensuring adequate power supply while berthed.
Braveheart will soon commence operations, supporting Pioneering Spirit's activities in the North Sea.