VESSEL REVIEW | Braveheart – Cargo barge to support Allseas' heavy lifting operations in North Sea

Chinese shipbuilder CIMC Raffles has handed over a new non-self-propelled deck cargo barge to Swiss/Dutch offshore engineering company Allseas.

Braveheart was fabricated, outfitted, and commissioned in 18 months and was delivered to Allseas in the first quarter of this year.

Fully engineered by Allseas teams, the barge boasts a design developed from the company's years of experience transferring topsides and jackets to and from the heavy installation and decommissioning vessel Pioneering Spirit, as well as load-ins and loadouts at fabrication and disposal yards across Europe.