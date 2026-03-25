VESSEL REVIEW | Bhagwan Micah – Versatile landing vessel outfitted for offshore decommissioning

The vessel has been secured under a five-year bareboat charter from BM Fleet. She will be operated out of Brisbane throughout the charter period.

Bhagwan Micah was named after the late Micah Kirk, a former Bhagwan Marine employee who had supported the company's Melbourne operations. The final stages of her construction were undertaken at local shipbuilder the Yard Brisbane.

The SLV has an LOA of 38.62 metres (126.7 feet), a moulded beam of 12.8 metres (42 feet), a design draught of only 1.9 metres (6.2 feet), a moulded depth of three metres (9.8 feet), a gross tonnage of approximately 457, accommodation for up to 19 crewmembers, and a capacity of 150 tons of cargo, all carried on an open deck with a total area of 150 square metres (1,600 square feet).