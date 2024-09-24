VESSEL REVIEW | BGH – Hydrogen yacht chase boat with long endurance and 50-knot top speed

The 10-metre (33-foot) BGH boasts lightweight carbon construction and advanced hydrofoil technology, enabling it to “fly” across the water at speeds of up to 50 knots. The hydrogen propulsion system provides a maximum zero-emission range of just over 120 nautical miles, thus ensuring the vessel has the endurance necessary to operate as a support boat for long races and offshore events.

The need to sail at high speeds for sustained periods called for a solution with a greater capability than what batteries could achieve, even in the case of foiling catamarans, due to the heavy weight and the volume occupied by such batteries. Calculations have shown that either the boat could not fly, as it is too heavy, or it could not satisfy performance requirements, as lighter batteries would not provide enough power and would drain too quickly.