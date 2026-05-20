VESSEL REVIEW | Atlas – Dry dock to support construction of US Navy's future ballistic missile submarines

US naval shipbuilder General Dynamics Electric Boat (GDEB) has begun operating its newest floating dry dock at its submarine construction facilities in Groton, Connecticut.

The 618- by 140-foot (188- by 43-metre) Atlas was built by Bollinger Shipyards of Louisiana to a concept design by Rhode Island-based naval architecture firm the Bristol Harbor Group.

The drydock will support GDEB's construction and sustainment of the US Navy Columbia-class nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine (SSBN) program by providing essential dry dock capacity for construction, maintenance, and long-term sustainment. GDEB is the prime contractor on the design and build of the Columbia-class boats, which will replace the ageing Ohio-class SSBNs due to begin to retire from service in 2027.