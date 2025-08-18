VESSEL REVIEW | Amurets – Outfitting and launching dock for Amur Shipyard's naval construction and repair activities

The dock is also capable of launching vessels into the water. This attribute is ideal for large vessels with displacements that would make it impractical for them to be launched using traditional means such as slipways.

The dock has a length of 130.4 metres (427.8 feet), a beam of 25.4 metres (83.3 feet), and a maximum immersion depth of 13.9 metres (45.6 feet). It can launch vessels that measure up to 140 metres (460 feet) long and 18 metres (59 feet) wide, and with displacements approaching 7,500 tons.