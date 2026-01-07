VESSEL REVIEW | Almaz – Harbour workboat for operation on Russia's Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal

The newbuild has all-welded-steel construction with no riveted joints, a displacement of 21.16 tons, a length of 21 metres (69 feet), a beam of 3.2 metres (10 feet), and a draught of only 0.52 metre (1.7 feet), which will enable her to also access unprepared beaches for embarkation and disembarkation of personnel via the bow.

Embarkation and disembarkation can be done via the stern when operating in ports with jetties.