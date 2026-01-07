VESSEL REVIEW | Almaz – Harbour workboat for operation on Russia's Volga-Caspian Shipping Canal
Russia's Kostroma Shipyard has handed over a new shallow-draught workboat ordered by local marine services provider Rosmorport.
Almaz, which will be used by Rosmorport's branch in the city of Astrakhan, belongs to the Project KS-162 series of vessels designed for duties including pilot and personnel transfers and supply of vessels and stationary platforms. Her area of operations will encompass the ports of Astrakhan and Olya as well as the shipping canal that sits between the Volga River and the Caspian Sea.
Suitable for operation in remote areas
The newbuild has all-welded-steel construction with no riveted joints, a displacement of 21.16 tons, a length of 21 metres (69 feet), a beam of 3.2 metres (10 feet), and a draught of only 0.52 metre (1.7 feet), which will enable her to also access unprepared beaches for embarkation and disembarkation of personnel via the bow.
Embarkation and disembarkation can be done via the stern when operating in ports with jetties.
Propulsion delivering low-noise operation
The propulsion arrangement consists of a hydraulic steering system and two Yaroslavl Motor Plant 53602-70KS diesel engines that drive waterjets. Trials on the Volga River showed that this configuration can propel the vessel to speeds of up to 25 knots when empty and 23 knots at full load displacement.
The engine exhausts are fitted with mufflers made of a combination of stainless steel and sound-absorbing material. As a result, the noise heard from inside the main cabin is significantly reduced even when the vessel is travelling at speed.
Ample amenities for year-round use
Onboard facilities include a crew rest area with two berths, a saloon, and a passenger toilet with a sink and cold running water. Also in the main cabin are luggage racks, folding tables, heaters, an electric dehumidification pump, and a fixed fire suppression system.
Seating is available for 44 passengers and two crewmembers. Kostroma said the interior finish was made to look like that of an inner city commuter bus.
The workboat is also equipped with freezers for storing meals to be delivered to vessel crews.
The onboard electronics include a class A AIS, a GPS, a fire alarm, a remotely controlled searchlight, a Vertex MF/HF radio, and an Oka loudhailer. An aft video camera provides the helm operator with a view of the stern.
Almaz was built in compliance with Russian Classification Society requirements including those for navigation in lakes or reservoirs with wave heights of 1.2 metres (3.9 feet) and in wind speeds of 17 metres (56 feet) per second.