VESSEL REFIT | Lydia E – Compact workboat for dredging and construction support duties

Florida-based shipbuilder Edward Maritime has handed over a new workboat to construction company Wyman and Simpson of Richond, Maine.

Lydia E has a length of 22 feet (6.7 metres), a beam of 10 feet (three metres), a draught of only 19 inches (0.48 metre), and a depth of 33 inches (0.84 metre). Propulsive power is provided by two Yamaha 250hp (190kW) outboard engines while a Honda 2200i generator supplies electrical power to the various onboard systems.

Originally named Raptor 2, the workboat is a refurbished vessel, with upgrades such as a revamped fuel system, which features recessed tanks housed in dedicated compartments with a weathertight hatch. This improvement has increased the vessel’s maximum fuel capacity to 100 gallons (380 litres), allowing for a greater operating endurance.