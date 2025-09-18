VESSEL REFIT | Lydia E – Compact workboat for dredging and construction support duties
Florida-based shipbuilder Edward Maritime has handed over a new workboat to construction company Wyman and Simpson of Richond, Maine.
Lydia E has a length of 22 feet (6.7 metres), a beam of 10 feet (three metres), a draught of only 19 inches (0.48 metre), and a depth of 33 inches (0.84 metre). Propulsive power is provided by two Yamaha 250hp (190kW) outboard engines while a Honda 2200i generator supplies electrical power to the various onboard systems.
Originally named Raptor 2, the workboat is a refurbished vessel, with upgrades such as a revamped fuel system, which features recessed tanks housed in dedicated compartments with a weathertight hatch. This improvement has increased the vessel’s maximum fuel capacity to 100 gallons (380 litres), allowing for a greater operating endurance.
Shallow draught coupled with day/night capability
“Lydia E was specifically designed for the inland sector, catering to civil engineering firms, dredging companies, and various other industries,” Edward McDonald, Edward Maritime’s Owner, told Baird Maritime.
“This vessel features a shallow draught, making it both robust and powerful despite its compact dimensions. It can be transported nationwide with minimal permitting requirements and has a fuel capacity of 100 gallons, ensuring exceptional stability.”
The array of deck equipment includes two five-ton winches with 75 feet (23 metres) of 5/8 stainless steel wire rope while the other key features include three-foot (0.9-metre) push knees, four-inch (100mm) D-fenders, and two 1,100-gallon (4,200-litre) bilge pumps.
The wheelhouse has a hinged front window and sliding side windows as well as an upper secondary helm station. The wheelhouse itself can be folded down if needed to permit passage underneath low-hanging structures such as bridges.
Running lights and four six-inch (150mm) LED deck lights help illuminate the vessel under low-light conditions, ensuring safety when operating in busy port waters. Inside the wheelhouse is a combination VHF radio/hailer/PA system
McDonald explained that the design process incorporated the expertise of third-party naval architects to assess weight distribution and centre of gravity.
Room for further customisation
“The construction of each vessel takes approximately 12 weeks from start to finish, allowing for customisation to meet the specific needs of our clients,” he told Baird Maritime.
“Optional jack plates can be installed, and the pedestal can be elevated an additional three feet while maintaining stability during operations. The upper station reaches a height of 14 feet (4.3 metres), providing excellent visibility for inland operations.”
As with other vessel built by Edward Maritime, Lydia E is constructed from 836 USA steel, which McDonald said reflects the company’s commitment to detail and quality.