US startup launches operations with floating nuclear reactor project

US startup Bluecore Energy has launched operations after delivering its first barge and electric test reactor to its headquarters at the Port of Long Beach in California.

The company is developing small modular, water-cooled nuclear reactors designed to operate aboard floating barges to supply power directly to ports, infrastructure, and cargo ships.

Its initial 10 MWe system is designed to generate electricity for approximately 15,000 homes or scale to meet the operational demands of a major port facility. Designed to operate for years on a single fuelling cycle, multiple reactors can be paired together to provide power for utilities, data centres, and offshore facilities.