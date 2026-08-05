US Navy's newest floating dry dock hits the water

Austal USA has launched a new floating dry dock that will be used by the US Navy for its ship construction, maintenance, and repair activities.

AFDM 15 is being built as an auxiliary floating dry dock medium (AFDM), which will provides docking capability for the construction, maintenance and repair of various classes of ships such as Freedom-class and Independence-class littoral combat ships, Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyers, Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruisers, and Whidbey Island-class and Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ships.

Austal USA said it is the US Navy’s first AFDM to be built in more than 40 years.