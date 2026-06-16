US Navy takes delivery of new berthing and messing barge

The US Navy recently took delivery of a new yard, repair, berthing and messing barge (YRBM) built by Conrad Shipyard of Amelia, Louisiana.

The non-self-propelled YRBM-61 belongs to a new class of berthing barges built by Conrad for the US Navy. YRBM-57, the first barge in the class, was handed over to the navy in 2024.

The barge has a length of 151.33 feet (46.125 metres), a beam of 49.33 feet (15.04 metres), a draught of 6.75 feet (2.06 metres) at full load, a depth of 14 feet (4.3 metres), and a displacement of 1,290 tonnes. It was built to have a service life of 40 years.