US Navy takes delivery of new berthing and messing barge

The US Navy recently took delivery of a new yard, repair, berthing and messing barge (YRBM) built by Conrad Shipyard of Amelia, Louisiana.
The non-self-propelled YRBM-61 belongs to a new class of berthing barges built by Conrad for the US Navy. YRBM-57, the first barge in the class, was handed over to the navy in 2024.
The barge has a length of 151.33 feet (46.125 metres), a beam of 49.33 feet (15.04 metres), a draught of 6.75 feet (2.06 metres) at full load, a depth of 14 feet (4.3 metres), and a displacement of 1,290 tonnes. It was built to have a service life of 40 years.
The barge will provide pierside living accommodation capable of berthing 199 male and female personnel and messing for up to 300 personnel. There are also spaces for medical offices and examination rooms, classrooms for 72 personnel, a conference room that can seat 25, workspaces, self-service and bulk laundry rooms, storerooms, and lounge areas.
The YRBM boasts accommodation where navy sailors can comfortably work, rest, dine, and exercise while their ships are in port for repairs and maintenance.