US Coast Guard orders additional inland waterway cutters

The US Coast Guard has selected Birdon America of Bayou La Batre, Alabama, for the construction of additional waterways commerce cutters (WCCs) that will replace the service's legacy fleet of inland tenders.
The coast has ordered production of its first river buoy tender (WLR) and long lead time material (LLTM) for the second inland construction tender (WLIC). In addition, the coast guard has placed an order for three sets of LLTM to support future production.
The total value of the production and LLTM orders is approximately US$110 million. Funding includes US$51 million provided by Public Law 119-21, the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which covers production of the second WLIC and two sets of LLTM.
The balance of the order is funded through regular appropriations.
The coast guard WLICs will be used in constructing, repairing, and maintaining fixed aids to navigation (ATON) along the Eastern Seaboard and Gulf Coast. These cutters will be uniquely equipped to drive and remove piles, erect towers, and perform major structural modifications.
Construction of the first WLIC, ordered in June 2025, is expected to be completed in 2027.
The WLRs will meanwhile service short-range ATONs on the Western Rivers, setting, relocating, and recovering buoys to mark navigable channels as water levels fluctuate. These vessels will also establish and maintain fixed aids, lights, and daybeacons.
Construction of the first WLR is expected to be completed in 2027. Both WLICs and WLRs are being acquired under the same contract due to their substantial design similarities.
The WCCs will replace the coast guard's legacy inland tender fleet, which has an average vessel age of nearly 60 years, including ships still in service at 81 years old.