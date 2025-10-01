US Coast Guard orders additional inland waterway cutters

The US Coast Guard has selected Birdon America of Bayou La Batre, Alabama, for the construction of additional waterways commerce cutters (WCCs) that will replace the service's legacy fleet of inland tenders.

The coast has ordered production of its first river buoy tender (WLR) and long lead time material (LLTM) for the second inland construction tender (WLIC). In addition, the coast guard has placed an order for three sets of LLTM to support future production.