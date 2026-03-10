US Coast Guard authenticates keels for first three waterways commerce cutters

The US Coast Guard authenticated the keels of the future coast guard cutters Allen Thiele, Fred Permenter and Samuel Wilson in Bayou La Batre, Alabama, on Friday, March 6.

In a special proceeding, the keels for three cutters were authenticated simultaneously at the Bayou La Batre facilities of Birdon America.

“The new fleet has been designated the ‘Chief Petty Officer-class’ and the crews on board who carry out critical missions on behalf of the nation will honour the legacy of the senior enlisted leaders whose names they bear,” Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Phillip Waldron said during Friday's ceremony.