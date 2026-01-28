Under the sea: Chilean company ages wines in underwater cellars

In metal cages installed on the sea floor around the small island of Locos in northern Chile, divers stock bottles of wine as part of a new underwater storage program.

A consistent temperature throughout the year of about 11 degrees Celsius (52 degrees Fahrenheit), negative pressure and just the right amount of light re-create the "cave effect" of traditional underground wine cellars.

"We are gradually finding certain products that work very well underwater," said Alejandro Soza, director of the ODC diving center in the Coquimbo region and whose company, Cava Indus 8, is behind the initiative.

Bottles are submerged from 10 to 20 metres (33 to 66 feet) deep for eight months to a year and surrounded by calcareous sediments, ideal for a stable, protective environment that's great for long-term aging.