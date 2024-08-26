UK startup secures seed funding for hydrogen-producing vessel
Drift Energy, a British startup established to produce green energy at sea using modern sailing vessels, has confirmed the close of its seed funding round. Led by Octopus Ventures, and with support from Blue Action Accelerator, the company has secured a total of £4.65 million (US$6.14 million), enabling it to start vessel production in 2025.
Drift's new hydrogen (H2) producing vessel will have a length of 58 metres, a rated power output of between one and two MW, and an H2 production capacity of 150,000 kg per year.
The vessel will be aided in its navigation by advanced proprietary routing software that seeks out optimum wind and wave conditions. A unique vessel routing algorithm will enable the vessel to find and stay in optimum weather conditions, returning to port at the precise moment that its H2 tank is full.
Drift said it can take 13 years to locate, plan, design and commission an offshore wind farm, whereas an equivalent flotilla of H2-producing vessels could be built in a tenth of the time. The vessels also ensure less planning and surveys and no subsea infrastructure, allowing green energy to become available much sooner.