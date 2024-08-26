UK startup secures seed funding for hydrogen-producing vessel

Drift's new hydrogen (H2) producing vessel will have a length of 58 metres, a rated power output of between one and two MW, and an H2 production capacity of 150,000 kg per year.

The vessel will be aided in its navigation by advanced proprietary routing software that seeks out optimum wind and wave conditions. A unique vessel routing algorithm will enable the vessel to find and stay in optimum weather conditions, returning to port at the precise moment that its H2 tank is full.