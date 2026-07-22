Trinity House taps Norwegian builder for new lighthouse tenders

British maritime safety and welfare organisation Trinity House has selected Norwegian shipbuilder Vard for the construction of two multi-function buoy and lighthouse maintenance vessels.

The value of contract for the two vessels exceeds €220 million (US$250 million). Vard was awarded the contract following a public tender.

The two new vessels will replace the ageing THV Patricia and THV Galatea and are part of Trinity House’s plans to renew its fleet of three vessels.