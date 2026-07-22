Trinity House taps Norwegian builder for new lighthouse tenders

British maritime safety and welfare organisation Trinity House has selected Norwegian shipbuilder Vard for the construction of two multi-function buoy and lighthouse maintenance vessels.
The value of contract for the two vessels exceeds €220 million (US$250 million). Vard was awarded the contract following a public tender.
The two new vessels will replace the ageing THV Patricia and THV Galatea and are part of Trinity House’s plans to renew its fleet of three vessels.
The two vessels will be designed by Vard Marine in Canada in collaboration with Vard Design in Norway.
The vessels for Trinity House will each feature a hybrid propulsion system and will be able to operate fully on battery power while alongside, at anchor and for limited duration during dynamic positioning and transit.
The battery system on each vessel will also provide peak shaving and spinning reserve support to the main generators, minimising fuel consumption, emissions and environmental impact. The vessels will also be designed with the capability for conversion to methanol fuel.
Each vessel will boast an optimised, shallow-draught hull design and highly efficient propulsion equipment, including stern azimuthing thrusters, a tunnel thruster and a pump jet.
The vessels will be built for advanced dynamic positioning and crane operations, with each one having a main deck configured for buoy handling and stowage, a 30-tonne twin hoist tension control crane, and two smaller stores cranes.
Each vessel will be equipped with two workboats, a towing winch, and a helideck, enabling safe and efficient operations in support of Trinity House's extensive navigation aid maintenance and maritime service responsibilities.