Spanish builder floats out new maintenance vessel for UK's Briggs Marine

Freire Shipyard of Spain has launched a new maintenance support vessel ordered by UK-based marine services provider Briggs Marine and Environmental Services. Named Forth Constructor, the vessel utilises a design that is optimally configured to support Briggs Marine's ongoing contracts with the UK government, offshore wind farms, and commercial ports.

The vessel will primarily undertake inspection, servicing, and replacement of aids to navigation and heavy inshore moorings in the UK and overseas following its scheduled delivery at the end of 2024. It will also handle various tasks such as diving and ROV operations, a range of survey duties, and offshore maintenance support.