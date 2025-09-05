Singapore's Yinson GreenTech dispels reports of buyout

YGT said that, as part of its regular portfolio review process, it recently disposed of Yinson Green Technologies (YGTA), which is its Norwegian subsidiary dealing with marine battery solutions.

"The disposal does not affect Yinson GreenTech’s businesses outside of this segment," YGT explained. "Yinson GreenTech’s brands, marinEV, chargEV and drivEV all remain with Yinson GreenTech, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Yinson Holdings."