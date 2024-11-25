Singapore firm unveils electric hydrofoil harbour launch
Singapore-based technology company Yinson GreenTech (YGT) recently unveiled a new fully electric hydrofoil vessel that will undertake crew transfer and passenger transport duties.
Hydroglyder was developed in collaboration with Norwegian companies Zeabuz and Lift Ocean. It can transport up to 12 passengers plus crew a cruising speeds of around 25 knots.
YGT said the vessel offers a sustainable alternative to fossil fuel-powered boats, providing a greener, more comfortable, and quieter ride.
The vessel's hydrofoil system lifts the hull above the water, significantly reducing drag and energy consumption. YGT said this design results in up to 80 per cent lower energy consumption and 90 per cent lower operational costs compared to conventional vessels.
As one of the first first fully electric hydrofoil vessels in operation in Singapore, Hydroglyder will support the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s plans for all new harbour craft operating in the Port of Singapore to be fully electric, be capable of using B100 biofuel, or be compatible with net zero fuels from 2030.