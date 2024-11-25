Singapore firm unveils electric hydrofoil harbour launch

The vessel's hydrofoil system lifts the hull above the water, significantly reducing drag and energy consumption. YGT said this design results in up to 80 per cent lower energy consumption and 90 per cent lower operational costs compared to conventional vessels.

As one of the first first fully electric hydrofoil vessels in operation in Singapore, Hydroglyder will support the Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore’s plans for all new harbour craft operating in the Port of Singapore to be fully electric, be capable of using B100 biofuel, or be compatible with net zero fuels from 2030.