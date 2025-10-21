Seaboard Corporation subsidiary selects partnership to deliver floating power plant to Dominican Republic

Singapore-based ST Engineering's marine business and Siemens Energy have been awarded a second contract by Transcontinental Capital Corporation (Bermuda), a subsidiary of US conglomerate Seaboard Corporation, to deliver Estrella del Mar IV, a state-of-the-art barge-mounted power plant to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

The new power plant will be based on its predecessor, Estrella del Mar III (pictured). ST Engineering said that when completed, it will enhance the Dominican Republic’s energy infrastructure with greater efficiency, flexibility and sustainability.