Seaboard Corporation subsidiary selects partnership to deliver floating power plant to Dominican Republic

Singapore-based ST Engineering's marine business and Siemens Energy have been awarded a second contract by Transcontinental Capital Corporation (Bermuda), a subsidiary of US conglomerate Seaboard Corporation, to deliver Estrella del Mar IV, a state-of-the-art barge-mounted power plant to Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.
The new power plant will be based on its predecessor, Estrella del Mar III (pictured). ST Engineering said that when completed, it will enhance the Dominican Republic’s energy infrastructure with greater efficiency, flexibility and sustainability.
Estrella del Mar IV is scheduled to be delivered in 2028. It will be installed alongside Estrella del Mar III off the shores of Santo Domingo.
ST Engineering’s marine business will be responsible for supplying the engineering design, procurement, and construction of the floating power plant, as well as its transportation and installation.
By constructing the plant in Singapore and delivering it as a complete plug-and-play solution, the project reduces both cost and construction time compared to a land-based power facility, according to ST Engineering.
Under the agreement, Siemens Energy will supply a 145MW combined cycle power plant featuring two gas turbines, one steam turbine, and a storage system. This hybrid approach will combine high-efficiency power generation with advanced lithium-ion battery storage to maximise performance, improve fuel efficiency, and reduce emissions.