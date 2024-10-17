Russian firm unveils Arctic-capable supply and emergency response vessel

Russian naval architecture firm Petrobalt Design Bureau recently unveiled a new design of supply and maintenance vessel that will be operated primarily in Russia's Arctic waters.
The vessel will be capable of year-round operation, transporting cargo, supplies, and personnel to Russia's northern ports. Design work is being undertaken in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping rules.
Upon completion, the vessel will have a length of 180 metres, a beam of 30 metres, a draught of 10 metres, a deadweight tonnage of 23,600, a maximum endurance of 60 days, and accommodation for 30 crewmembers and up to 30 additional personnel.
The propulsion arrangement will consist of four 6,075kW engines. This configuration will propel the vessel to speeds of up to 15 knots.
The vessel will be able to transport bulk, containerised, palletised, and vehicle cargo and will have facilities for storing and disposal of household and industrial waste collected from the northern ports that it will serve. Secondary duties will include maritime rescue, firefighting, and oil spill response.
The vessel will also feature a helicopter deck.