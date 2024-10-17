Russian firm unveils Arctic-capable supply and emergency response vessel

The vessel will be capable of year-round operation, transporting cargo, supplies, and personnel to Russia's northern ports. Design work is being undertaken in compliance with Russian Maritime Register of Shipping rules.

Upon completion, the vessel will have a length of 180 metres, a beam of 30 metres, a draught of 10 metres, a deadweight tonnage of 23,600, a maximum endurance of 60 days, and accommodation for 30 crewmembers and up to 30 additional personnel.