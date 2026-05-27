Protunus orders new shallow-draught workboat

Rotterdam-based marine services provider Protunus has placed an order for a new shallow-draught workboat that will support both in-house operations and international charter activities.
The 27-metre vessel, which will be named Protunus, is already under construction and is scheduled to be delivered in the fourth quarter of 2026.
Protunus selected the vessel based on the versatility that the series of vessels offered within the offshore and maritime support market.
The workboat is designed for operations in unrestricted waters and is suited to a wide range of duties including anchor handling, dredging support, offshore support, towage, pushing, transport and hose handling.
Protunus and its affiliate Pro Liquid intend to deploy the vessel globally in support of offshore, salvage, terminal and liquid cargo-related operations.
The vessel will have a draught of only 3.05 metres and offer 32 tonnes of bollard pull, a spacious wheelhouse, and comfortable accommodation. It will also feature a 150-square-metre open deck, two heavy-duty cranes, and an anchor handling winch. A bow thruster will meanwhile provide increased manoeuvrability.
The vessel has been tailored with several options to meet Protunus’ operational requirements. This includes enlarged accommodation facilities, a changing room, additional towing pins, and a winch installation on the crane.
The vessel is also designed to be IMO Tier III-ready. In order to comply with regulations, Protunus has opted to install a selective catalytic reduction system that can reduce NOx emissions by as much as 80 per cent.