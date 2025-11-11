New shipyard opens in Russia's Nizhny Novgorod region

A newly established shipyard has commenced operations in the Nizhny Novgorod region of the Volga Federal District in Western Russia.
The recently opened RPR Shipyard belongs to the Rospromresurs Group of Companies. Its facility in Gidrotorf is optimised for the manufacture of small-tonnage vessels covering 40 different types including amphibious vessels, rescue boats, and pollution response craft.
Igor Ishchenko, General Director of the Nizhny Novgorod Region Development Corporation (NNRDC), said there is a possibility for RPR's existing shipyard facilities to be expanded with the construction of additional on-site workshops.
According to RPR Shipyard Director Dmitry Novoselov, plans for further expansion of production capacity have been laid out and support has been provided by the Nizhny Novgorod Government and the NNRDC.
Novoselov added that the shipyard has also been outfitted for the development of, "new solutions in the field of shipbuilding."
The new shipyard was constructed thanks to an investment of approximately RUB300 million (US$3.7 million).