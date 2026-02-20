New berthing and messing barge delivered to US Navy

Bollinger Shipyards of Louisiana has handed over a new berthing and messing barge to the US Navy.

APL 72 belongs to a class of barges designated by the navy as the auxiliary personnel lighter–small (APL(S)) vessels. The first two APL(S) vessels, APL 70 and APL 71, were delivered to the navy in 2022 and 2023, respectively.

The APL(S) are used by the navy to house crewmembers when ships are in port for availabilities and inter-deployment training cycles.