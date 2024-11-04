Netherlands' Utrecht province places electric inland workboat into service

The new workboat replaces the current vessel De Birkt, a workboat that was originally completed in 1924 and that has been in operation in Utrecht for 40 years. The older vessel will be deployed elsewhere following the replacement of its diesel engine with a lower-emission powerplant.

The provincial government of Utrecht opted for a fully battery-powered workboat to reduce emissions and noise. A Fassi knuckle boom crane is fitted on the open foredeck for loading and unloading of cargo and debris.