Netherlands' Utrecht province places electric inland workboat into service
The Province of Utrecht in the Netherlands commissioned a new battery-powered inland workboat in a ceremony on Thursday, October 31. Eem Surveyor will be used for inspection of the province's inland waterways, for following up on reports and calamities, and for carry out minor maintenance such as keeping waterways freely navigable.
The new workboat replaces the current vessel De Birkt, a workboat that was originally completed in 1924 and that has been in operation in Utrecht for 40 years. The older vessel will be deployed elsewhere following the replacement of its diesel engine with a lower-emission powerplant.
The provincial government of Utrecht opted for a fully battery-powered workboat to reduce emissions and noise. A Fassi knuckle boom crane is fitted on the open foredeck for loading and unloading of cargo and debris.
Eem Surveyor was built over a period of four years at the facilities of local shipyard Groeneveldt Marine Construction.