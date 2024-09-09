Malaysian-owned electric cargo vessel begins commercial trials in Singapore
Malaysian company Yinson GreenTech (YGT) has begun conducting commercial trials of a fully-electric light cargo catamaran vessel designed for operation in the waters off Singapore.
YGT said the commercial trials of Hydromover are open to industry leaders looking to reduce the carbon footprint of their business activities. This will then support the Singaporean government in achieving its goal of net-zero emissions in the domestic harbour craft sector by 2050.
The company added that the initiative will allow harbour craft operators to trial a fully-electric lighter craft as part of their existing fleets.
The inaugural commercial trial commenced with OPL Services in late August 2024, when the catamaran was handed over to Singapore shipyard Lita Ocean. Over the next few months, the vessel will be available to harbour craft operators in Singapore for trial charter.
YGT has identified six potential partners that have provided letters of intent to charter vessel for operational trials with a view to electrifying their fleets in the future.