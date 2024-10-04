Louisiana shipyard tapped for new US Navy berthing barge

Bollinger delivered the berthing barges APL 70 and APL 71 to the US Navy in 2022 and 2023, respectively, and is currently building APL 72.

The APLs are used by the navy to house crewmembers when ships are in port for availabilities and Inter-Deployment Training Cycles. Bollinger tailors the barge’s mobility requirement into the design, ensuring they can be towed to new bases or shipyards to support changing fleet requirements. Such mobility offers additional capabilities to serve humanitarian missions and other temporary assignments.