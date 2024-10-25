Keel laid for United Launch Alliance's future rocket transport ship

The purpose-built ship will be named SpaceShip. It will transport rockets from the ULA factory in Decatur, Alabama, to US Space Force launch sites at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.

The vessel will feature a Ro-Ro design and will measure 365 feet (111.2 metres) long. It will be classed for both ocean-going and river service, allowing transit even to launch pads located further inland.