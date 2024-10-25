Keel laid for United Launch Alliance's future rocket transport ship
Bollinger Shipyards in Louisiana has laid the keel of a new vessel that will be used to transport rockets on behalf of aerospace manufacturer United Launch Alliance (ULA).
The purpose-built ship will be named SpaceShip. It will transport rockets from the ULA factory in Decatur, Alabama, to US Space Force launch sites at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida and Vandenberg Space Force Base in California.
The vessel will feature a Ro-Ro design and will measure 365 feet (111.2 metres) long. It will be classed for both ocean-going and river service, allowing transit even to launch pads located further inland.
Delivery of SpaceShip is scheduled for January 2026. It will operate alongside RocketShip, ULA's earlier vessel, in transporting rockets to various launch sites.
Each ship will have capacity for two examples of ULA's new rocket series. The rockets will be used to deploy satellites into orbit to provide broadband internet connectivity to unserved remote communities worldwide.