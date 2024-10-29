First vessel in new berthing barge class delivered to US Navy

The YRBM was designed and constructed by Conrad Shipyard to feature a new and innovative design tailored to meet the US Navy’s operational needs. The vessel recently completed its acceptance trials even as Conrad Shipyard's Amelia facilities were subjected to extreme weather as Hurricane Francine swept through southern Louisiana in late September.

The 151- by 49-foot (46- by 14-metre) barge will provide pierside living accommodation capable of berthing 199 mixed gender personnel and messing for up to 300 personnel. There will also be spaces for medical offices, classrooms, workspaces, laundry rooms, storerooms, and lounge areas.