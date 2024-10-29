First vessel in new berthing barge class delivered to US Navy
Conrad Shipyard of Amelia, Louisiana has handed over YRBM-57, the first vessel in a new class of yard, repair, berthing and messing barges (YRBMs) ordered from the company by the US Navy.
The YRBM was designed and constructed by Conrad Shipyard to feature a new and innovative design tailored to meet the US Navy’s operational needs. The vessel recently completed its acceptance trials even as Conrad Shipyard's Amelia facilities were subjected to extreme weather as Hurricane Francine swept through southern Louisiana in late September.
The 151- by 49-foot (46- by 14-metre) barge will provide pierside living accommodation capable of berthing 199 mixed gender personnel and messing for up to 300 personnel. There will also be spaces for medical offices, classrooms, workspaces, laundry rooms, storerooms, and lounge areas.
Another seven YRBMs are under construction at Conrad Shipyard. All eight vessels are classed by the American Bureau of Shipping.
YRBM-57 will initially be homeported in Japan.