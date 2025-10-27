Design work begins on rocket stage recovery ship for European Space Agency

A partnership formed by Norwegian shipbuilder Vard, Ingegneria Dei Sistemi, and Italian research consultancy Cetena has begun design work on a new recovery vehicle for the European Space Agency (ESA).

The maritime platform under development is a multi-purpose drone vessel designed to retrieve rocket stages that land at sea after launch. These stages, which are typically lost or discarded, can now be recovered and reused, significantly improving the efficiency and sustainability of space missions, according to Vard.