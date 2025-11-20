Croatia's Iskra Shipyard to acquire hybrid floating dock

Iskra Shipyard in Croatia has awarded a contract for the construction of a new floating dock fitted with a hybrid energy system.
Upon completion, the dock will be of modular design and will have an LOA of 115 metres, a beam of 32.4 metres, a maximum draught of 11.4 metres, and a capacity of 4,000 tons.
Bulgaria’s Terem-Shipyard Flotski Arsenal – Varna will be responsible for the construction of the dock. Turkish engineering firm Norden Ship Design House undertook the design work.
Construction of the dock is scheduled to commence in early 2026. Completion is expected in the spring of 2027.
The dock will be operated at Iskra Shipyard’s facilities in Sibenik. It will be used primarily for the maintenance of Croatian Navy ships, vessels of local passenger transport company Jadrolinija, and yachts of 70 metres or longer.
The dock will be built and delivered in fulfilment of a €30 million (US$35 million) contract.