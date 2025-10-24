Construction begins on new electric mooring boat for Lamanage Huchet Desmars

French shipbuilder OCEA has begun construction of a new electric mooring boat for local company Lamanage Huchet Desmars (LHD).
The boat will be operated by LHD at the Port of Nantes-Saint Nazaire and will be fitted with an electric propulsion system supplied by Vebrat.
The primary function of the mooring boat is to provide berthing and unberthing assistance to assist cargo ships, methane, and oil tankers during their mooring operations.
The completed mooring boat will have an LOA of 8.1 metres, a beam of 3.15 metres, a maximum speed of 12 knots, and space for two crewmembers and three passengers.
The vessel will have long range, enabling it to undertake extended mooring operations for oil tankers and other large ships throughout an entire tide.
The batteries will be recharged using a 400kW fast charger. OCEA said charging of the batteries to 80 per cent capacity can be done in less than an hour.