China tests rocket retrieval net mounted on sea platform

China on Friday successfully tested an experimental rocket retrieval system using a net attached to a sea platform, state media reported, in the hope of breaking US dominance in reusable rockets.

The Long March 10B rocket lifted off from the Hainan commercial space launch site in southern China at 12:15 (04:15 GMT) and, about six minutes after separation of its booster and upper stage, the booster returned vertically and was recovered on an offshore platform, state broadcaster CCTV reported.

The test marks China's first successful retrieval of an orbital-class rocket, putting the country closer to developing reusable rockets.