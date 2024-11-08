China Maritime Safety Administration's new buoy maintenance vessel floated out

The steel-hulled vessel was built to a design by the 708 Research Institute of the China Shipbuilding Group. Upon completion, it will have an LOA of 75 metres, a beam of 14 metres, a depth of 6.3 metres, and a design draught of four metres.

The vessel will feature an electric propulsion system consisting of three diesel generators and two azimuthing thrusters. It will also be fitted with dynamic positioning systems and bow thrusters to provide additional lateral manoeuvrability.