China Maritime Safety Administration's new buoy maintenance vessel floated out
China's Wuchang Shipbuilding Industry Group recently floated out a new large buoy maintenance vessel to be operated by China Maritime Safety Administration (CMSA).
The steel-hulled vessel was built to a design by the 708 Research Institute of the China Shipbuilding Group. Upon completion, it will have an LOA of 75 metres, a beam of 14 metres, a depth of 6.3 metres, and a design draught of four metres.
The vessel will feature an electric propulsion system consisting of three diesel generators and two azimuthing thrusters. It will also be fitted with dynamic positioning systems and bow thrusters to provide additional lateral manoeuvrability.
The vessel will have a range of 5,000 nautical miles, and it will be able to stay out at sea for 40 days to conduct a range of duties that will help ensure safe navigation such as inspection and repairs.
The new CMSA buoy maintenance vessel will be operated primarily in the South China Sea.