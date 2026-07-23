China launches satellite-carrying rocket from ship at sea

Chinese state news agency Xinhua has reported that a commercial carrier rocket was launched into space from a ship in the East China Sea off Shanghai on Wednesday, July 22.

The Yinli-1 rocket was launched at 10:54 local time on Wednesday. The rocket later deployed nine satellites into orbit.

Xinhua said the flight is the first open-sea launch for the Yinli-1 rocket as well as China's first commercial sea-based in the East China Sea off the Yangtze River Delta.