Briggs Marine selected for Royal Navy maritime services contracts
Briggs Marine and Environmental Services has been selected as the key subcontractor to Serco following the recent award of the Royal Navy’s maritime services contracts.
The contract will see Briggs deliver range safety and aircrew training (RSACT) services in support of the Royal Navy at a number of locations around the UK.
The subcontract is in addition to Briggs' recent award of its contract to deliver moorings, aids to navigation and target maintenance for UK Ministry of Defence across the UK, Gibraltar, Cyprus and South Atlantic.
Briggs will deliver the RSACT service for a period of five years beginning in October 2025.
Briggs said the service is a large part of the wider inshore support to military training, testing and evaluation contract awarded to Serco.
Briggs will be responsible for crewing, management and operation of a fleet of 15 vessels in support of a complex programme of training and safety duties around the UK.