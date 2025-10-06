Brazil announces BRL1.7b investment for 188 new vessels in Amazonas

The minister stated that the new investments encourage “sustainability” and the “decarbonisation” of Brazil's logistics, while also promoting job creation in the Amazonas region. He also noted that the new vessels are essential for transporting production and reducing logistics costs.

In his speech, the minister highlighted the benefits of river navigation, noting that each convoy of 16 barges, carrying 50,000 tonnes of ore, corresponds to 1,250 trucks, which eases road congestion.

The announcement was made during a visit to the state where the minister also attended a delivery ceremony for the first iron ore barges for the LHG Mining project and inaugurated the new river port of Envira.