AWARDS 2025 – Best Support Workboat – Mizuho – Kiso Shipbuilding

This versatile, all-aluminium harbour service boat was recently delivered to Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) and is now operating out of Sakata Port in Yamagata Prefecture.

Built by local yard Kiso Shipbuilding, this compact 17.5-metre vessel nonetheless achieves enviable multi-role flexibility designed to consolidate functions and cut operating costs for MLIT.

The rear cabin roof incorporates an awning that doubles as a drone launch/landing platform, enhancing surveillance, surveys, and disaster monitoring with aerial capabilities.