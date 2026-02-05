AWARDS 2025 – Best Support Workboat – Mizuho – Kiso Shipbuilding
This versatile, all-aluminium harbour service boat was recently delivered to Japan's Ministry of Land, Infrastructure, Transport and Tourism (MLIT) and is now operating out of Sakata Port in Yamagata Prefecture.
Built by local yard Kiso Shipbuilding, this compact 17.5-metre vessel nonetheless achieves enviable multi-role flexibility designed to consolidate functions and cut operating costs for MLIT.
The rear cabin roof incorporates an awning that doubles as a drone launch/landing platform, enhancing surveillance, surveys, and disaster monitoring with aerial capabilities.
"Mizuho's work is mainly used for coastal maintenance," Kiso Shipbuilding's Katsuhiko Kiso told Baird Maritime.
"We paid attention to the layout so that operations can run as smoothly as possible. In addition, we have also taken care [laying out] the equipment so that it can accommodate local citizens for cruises as well as transport supplies in case of disasters."
Mr Kiso added that the vessel's displacement needed to be kept within the maximum limit of 19 tons in compliance with JCI requirements. The shipyard therefore designed it to be as large as possible while remaining below 19 tons.
"I think the main reasons for adopting the 19-ton class ships are maintenance costs and crewing," said Mr Kiso. "I expect the number of these JCI ships to continue increasing."
Mizuho was one of three vessels delivered by Kiso Shipbuilding in 2025, and Mr Kiso described that a pattern has apparently emerged since the three vessels are all workboats. He remarked that development is "going well" on another two vessels at the company's facilities.
The development of workboats, particularly in Japan, will continue to emphasise adaptability to various roles, as Mr Kiso explained.
"I believe the trend toward multi-functionality will remain unchanged, especially considering shortages of crew in the future," he told Baird Maritime.
For a list of the 2025 "Best Of" award winners, please click here.