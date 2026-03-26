AWARDS 2025 | Best Landing Craft – Cape Gloucester – Periscope Naval Architects & Fodico Marine Group

"She is state-of-the-art when it comes to shallow-draught landing craft," Shaun Phelps, Director at Periscope Naval Architects, told Baird Maritime. "The owner was very forward-thinking in its brief and gave us the liberty to develop a design that was out of the box of the traditional landing craft design.

"She has quite distinctive superstructure styling, which was a wish from the owner. She makes an impact and stands out on the water. She has a refined hull form compared to the typical flat panel landing craft design, and this aspect, combined with beautifully faired propeller tunnels, delivers a hull form efficiency quite unique in this vessel sector."

Phelps remarked that the owner's decades of experience operating these vessels enabled Periscope to ensure that all the important aspects of the vessel operations are optimised. The geometry of the bow door and the forward lines create a beach landing capability, "that is as good as it can be."

The vessel's aluminium superstructure helped to create a considerable margin on stability and make for a comfortable experience on board. According to Phelps, the stable platform, combined with her high-quality fit out, enables the vessel to seamlessly bridge the gap between workboats and passenger vessels.

"Cape Gloucester stands out because she strikes that rare balance between being unique and practical," added Leon Toy, Managing Director at Fodico. "She is not a 'unicorn' vessel built around experimental ideas; she’s special because she’s grounded in five decades of proven Australian coastal engineering. That foundation gives her reliability, predictability, and operational confidence that many newbuild vessels simply do not have."

Toy commented that what distinguishes Cape Gloucester from a traditional vehicle ferry is how thoughtfully the tried-and-tested design elements have been adapted and refined.

"Her shallow draught and propeller arrangement are not theoretical solutions; they are the evolution of vessels that have been successfully built, operated, and improved in-house for over 30 years. That lineage shows in the way she handles, the low maintenance demands, and the operational flexibility she offers in tidal or constrained environments."

Toy also pointed out the vessel's under-house height clearance of 4.6 metres paired with a full-deck point-loading capacity of 20 tonnes per square metre. In his view, that combination genuinely sets the vessel ahead of conventional ferries, which usually restrict heavy vehicles to dedicated lanes.