AWARDS 2025 | Best Harbour Workboat – Eejeeya – ODC Marine

He added that the integration of hybrid and electric propulsion continues to grow, but always within a broader framework of operational efficiency, robustness, and value for money. Sustainability is therefore fully integrated into the company's engineering approach rather than treated as a standalone objective.

"Overall, business is healthy and evolving in the direction we anticipated, as indicated by higher value-added vessels, greater technical integration, and expanding international exposure. We remain confident about the future. The market is becoming more demanding and more performance-driven, and this dynamic aligns well with our long-term strategy."

ODC Marine's evolution, as mentioned by Gonnetand, is timely, as he also believes the multi-purpose workboat industry is moving toward hybridisation, modularity, and digitalisation. Hybrid propulsion will increasingly become standard for marina, port, and nearshore operations. Battery technology will improve, but the key will be intelligent energy management systems that optimise duty cycles.

"We also expect stronger demand for compact vessels capable of performing multiple roles — cargo handling, passenger transfer, yacht services — within a single platform. Space optimisation and multifunctional deck layouts will be critical. Acoustic comfort will also become a differentiating factor, especially in premium environments."

As for the workboat industry in China, Gonnetand commented that it is entering a new phase — one marked not only by scale, but by increasing technical sophistication and innovation.

"Over the past decade, we have seen a significant rise in engineering capabilities, industrial efficiency, and quality control standards. Today, the Chinese shipbuilding ecosystem combines strong production capacity with rapid adoption of new technologies, particularly in electrification, battery systems, digital monitoring, and smart manufacturing processes.

"As a French-owned company that has been operating in China for nearly 20 years, we experience this evolution firsthand. The growing maturity of the local industrial environment directly benefits companies like ours and allows us to combine European engineering standards and design philosophy with a highly efficient and innovation-driven industrial base."